The annual Santa Ynez Valley Interfaith Thanksgiving Service will be held at Bethania Lutheran Church on Tuesday, Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. All are welcome to join the service and celebration.
This is a time in which various faith groups come together in unity to offer thanks. Participants will be represented by the Santa Ynez Valley's various faith groups that include St. Marks-in the Valley Episcopal Church, Old Mission Santa Inés Roman Catholic Church, members of the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Santa Ynez Valley Zen Sangha Buddhist Community, Santa Barbara Islamic Center and co-hosts Bethania Lutheran and Santa Ynez Valley Jewish Community.
"This is always one of the greatest expressions of faith in this valley because so much diversity is brought together in the shared spirit of offering thanks,” said Bethania Pastor, Chris Brown. “It feels especially important this year to convey support for all walks of faith, in particular because of the recent shooting at Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh. Diversity is not reason for fear, but can be a space of unity and celebration for what makes us beautifully human.”
A reception will immediately follow the service.
Bethania Lutheran is located at 603 Atterdag Road in Solvang. For more information, please phone the church at (805) 688-4637.