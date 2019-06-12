The Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum will hold its 3rd annual Festival of the Vines on Saturday, June 14 from 5 to 10 p.m. on the grounds of Gainey Vineyard, located at 3690 Highway 246 in Santa Ynez. The event will celebrate the Museum's storied expansion and the launch of its new initiative to become the Valley's central repository for history throughout the winemaking region.
The community event will honor three standout individuals in wine who positively impact economic growth in the Valley with their unique contribution to the art of winemaking and the expansion of viticulture in Santa Barbara County.
Of the three to be acknowledged, Blair Fox of Blair Fox Cellars in Los Olivos who was recently announced as "2019 Pioneer Wine Maker," will be awarded.
Fox, who was awarded the Andre Tchelistcheff Winemaker of the Year Award at the San Francisco International Wine Competition, is known for his craft Rhône varietal wines in the Valley and beyond.
Special awards will also be presented to Louis “Louie” Lucas, "2019 Pioneer Vintner," and the Gainey family who will be recognized as this year’s “Pioneer Wine Family.”
The Festival of the Vines is a fundraiser for Museum exhibits and programs; it includes a wine reception, awards ceremony, live auction, plated farm-to-table dinner and live entertainment under the stars. A limited number of tickets are available, priced at $125 for Museum members and $150 for non-members.
To purchase tickets, visit santaynezmuseum.org.