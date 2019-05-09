As the end of the school year approaches, many local high school students are gearing up for graduation while others are busy making summer vacation plans. But Tsering Hauenstein, a Santa Ynez Valley Union High School ninth-grader, is focused on raising money and awareness for at-risk girls in rural Cambodia.
This Saturday, Hauenstein and her mother Kristi Hundt, will host a second annual bike riding fundraiser with Lotus Outreach International called "1000 Bikes Campaign". Participating riders will launch at 8:30 a.m. sharp from Sunstone Winery, 125 N. Refugio Road, Santa Ynez.
The 14-year-old says young girls in Cambodia face a significant threat to their safety and overall well-being by walking to and from school each day, and she's aiming to change that -- one bike at a time.
For every $75 Hauenstein raises, nonprofit Lotus Outreach International will provide a bike scholarship -- which includes a bike, pump, lock and tools -- for a young girl in rural Cambodia who lives more than a mile from the nearest school.
According to Lotus Outreach, for every 100 girls, one girl reaches the 12th grade due in large part to distance, dangerous rural terrain and threats of sex traffickers.
For the second year in a row, Hauenstein will host the pre-Mother's Day event with the hopes of getting closer to her overall goal of 1,000 bikes.
Last year in May, Hauenstein reports that the inaugural event brought in $7,500 which funded safe transportation to school and education for 100 Cambodian girls for the next two years.
To register for the event, donate or learn more about the local ride and Lotus Outreach International, visit lotusoutreach.org/1000bikescampaign or email info@lotusoutreach.org.