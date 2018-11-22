The Santa Ynez High School Theatre Group will present Jay Presson’s adaptation of the Muriel Sparks novella, "The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie" as its fall production Thursdays through Saturdays, Dec. 6-8 and 13-15 in the Santa Ynez High School Little Theatre at 7 p.m. each evening.
Set in an Edinburgh, Scotland private girls’ school in 1931, the production will feature a cast of 33 actors and musicians. The actors have studied and will be speaking the Edinburgh Scottish brogue, and though not a musical, the musicians and singers will be playing and singing traditional Scottish folk tunes penned by the widely regarded national poet of Scotland, the Bard of Scotland, Robert Burns (1759-1796).
With memories of the devastation of The Great War still fresh in the minds of Europeans in 1931, political forces were polarized between the communist Bolshevik ideal for a Utopian equality and the emerging fascism that seemed to promise order and a revitalized economy badly needed to recover from the devastation of WWI. The world of Edinburgh, Scotland, and the microcosm of The Marcia Blaine School for Girls was no different.
Teacher/heroine, Miss Jean Brodie, has been won over by the early fascist movement of Mussolini’s Italy, where she had traveled for her summer holiday. Claiming to be “in her prime,” Miss Brodie, whose early years were marked by a tragic romance with a soldier-beau lost in the Great War, is known for her charismatic influence over legions of girls she dubs “the crème de la crème,” and who outsiders dub with some resentment “The Brodie Girls”. As an influential teacher, her newfound ideals collide with the impressionable minds of her young charges resulting in tragedy.
The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie was a hit onstage in London and New York in the late 60s, then adapted to film that won Maggie Smith the 1969 Best Actress award in the title role.
Too often we are unaware or disregard the influence we as teachers can have over our students, and Miss Brodie represents that teacher who leaves a mark on us for the rest of our lives. It is a cautionary tale about the confused lines of personal privacy and professional decorum being crossed and leaving their mark on the impressionable minds of, in this case, a core of young girls emerging into womanhood spanning the years 1931 to 1937.
Director Jeff McKinnon has dubbed his ensemble of musicians “The Bobby Burns Band” and includes a traditional ensemble of fiddle, guitar, banjo, keyboard, flute and percussion.
General Admission tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students, and will be available at the door. Because of some mature subject matter, this production may not be suitable for younger children. For more information call 688-6487, ext. 2361.