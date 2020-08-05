You are the owner of this article.
Santa Ynez Valley Foundation receives $250K coronavirus response gift from Foley family
Santa Ynez Valley Foundation receives $250K coronavirus response gift from Foley family

080520 Santa Ynez Valley Foundation COVID gift

Local seniors collect fresh produce funded in part by the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation and the "Food for SYV" coalition, created in response to the increased demand for food and necessities locally.

 Contributed Photo, Santa Ynez Valley Foundation

The Santa Ynez Valley Foundation this month received a $250,000 coronavirus relief fund donation from local winemakers and philanthropists, the Bill Foley family. The donation lends a financial boost to the nonprofit's relief fund that was launched in March to help expedite emergency grants to local charities responding to the affects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Hayley Firestone Jessup, president of the Santa Ynez Valley Foundation Board of Directors, the gift will ensure that the Valley Foundation can continue its support of Santa Ynez and Los Alamos valley organizations during the health crisis. 

“This is a truly transformative gift to the Valley Foundation,” Firestone Jessup said. “As we pivot to a more long-term strategy, we are exploring avenues to best support the local educational, cultural, senior citizen, and safety-net organizations on the front lines of response. These funds will help support the rebuilding of these organizations post-coronavirus.”

To date, the emergency relief fund has awarded over $75,000 to local organizations, in addition to providing grants to a variety of local nonprofits that are part of the "Food for SYV" coalition created in response to the increased demand for food and necessities locally.

Lindsey Foley, on behalf of the family, said they wanted to give back to the Valley — the place they call home, especially at this critical time.

“The Valley Foundation is uniquely positioned to distribute funds to local charities, across many different areas, that need donations the most,” she said.

One hundred percent of donations will be distributed to organizations in the Santa Ynez and Los Alamos Valleys to meet basic needs during the pandemic which include rent, food, and medical care.

To donate funds to the Valley Foundation’s Coronavirus Relief Fund, visit syvalleyfoundation.org. Checks can be mailed to 485 Alisal Road, Suite #272, Solvang, CA 93463. All donations are tax deductible. 

For more information about the Relief Fund or the Foundation, contact Executive Director Anne Christensen at syvf@verizon.net or 805-688-2991.

Lisa André covers local news and lifestyles for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

