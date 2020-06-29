Santa Ynez Valley Flat Fender Friends announces 'unofficial 4th of July Parade'

Santa Ynez Valley Flat Fender Friends announces 'unofficial 4th of July Parade'

070416 Solvang Fourth of July 12.jpg
Jeeps from the group Flat Fender Friends carry veterans as they ride down Mission Drive during the 2016 Independence Day Parade in Solvang.

 Frank Cowan Contributor

Flat Fender Friends club president Dennis Beebe announced that despite Solvang's annual fireworks show and 4th of July parade being canceled, the military Jeep club will hold an unofficial Independence Day parade this Saturday. 

"Even though Solvang was unable to obtain a permit for the 4th of July parade because of health restrictions due to the virus — there will be a parade," Beebe said.

Solvang's "unofficial parade" will take place this Saturday at 11 a.m., featuring a small group of Flat Fender club Jeeps and other military vehicles, as well as local guests the Ford Model A car club.

Taking the "usual parade route", Beebe says the patriotic show will roll through Solvang's town center at Copenhagen Drive, which will be opened to parade entrants for day access.

The convoy will then proceed through the towns of Santa Ynez, Buellton and Los Olivos before returning to Copenhagen Drive to park for public display.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

