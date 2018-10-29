Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital (SYVCH) hosted its free Health Fair on Oct. 6, and more than 1,100 people of all ages from the Central Coast attended the event at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott Hotel in Buellton.
Flu vaccines were administered to 330 people by the hospital’s registered nurses. Additionally, 112 free total cholesterol and glucose finger stick screenings and 79 free osteoporosis screenings using ultrasound technology were provided. Participants received results to give to a doctor for follow-up and treatment if needed.
SYVCH Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation and Surgical Services staff performed 90 free blood pressure checks. Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s Trauma Services team fitted safety helmets for children and adults. Hands-only CPR (Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation) was demonstrated, and everyone enjoyed meeting the SYVCH Auxiliary Pet Therapy program dogs and their handlers who provide comfort to patients at the hospital.
The Health Fair featured 40 exhibitors and display booths, giveaways and delicious free refreshments as well as free information about Advanced Imaging, Nutrition, Surgical Services, Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation, Physicians’ Clinic, and other services offered at the hospital, located at 2050 Viborg Road in Solvang. Prize drawings for 30 free pink tote bags filled with gifts from local businesses and exhibitors were awarded every half hour.
SYVCH Vice President Wende Cappetta said, “This event was an outstanding success for community health. We truly thank all our exhibitors and event sponsors; and the Santa Ynez Valley Marriot who contributed to the grand prize gift bag with a one-night stay at the hotel.”
The free annual SYVCH Health Fair was staffed by hospital team members, volunteers from the hospital’s Auxiliary and the SYVCH Foundation board of directors; all coordinated and hosted by Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the hospital since 1978.
The 2019 SYVCH Health Fair has been scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.at the Santa Ynez Valley Marriott Hotel.