This year's 18th annual Santa Ynez Valley Christmas Basket Program is supporting 157 local families comprised of 346 children and 288 adults.
Each family will receive a bountiful hamper of food, staples and toiletries; fresh chickens donated by El Rancho Market, a gift card for a local grocery store, as well as a large, decorated box filled with wrapped presents for each family member, plus toys donated from the Alexander family’s annual Christmas display at their Buellton home.
“This program provides a hand-up to help during this season of sharing and caring. Every year, we reach out to the community and ask them to help us convey the spirit of the season, because we want all local families to experience the magic of Christmas,” said Christmas Basket Program Director Genevieve Geyser.
The Christmas Basket Program is organized by volunteers from Old Mission Santa Inés, Society of St. Vincent de Paul, St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church and Santa Ynez Valley Presbyterian Church along with support from hundreds of individuals and over 30 businesses and organizations.
Santa Ynez Valley Christmas Basket recipients must be residents of Ballard, Buellton, Los Olivos, Santa Ynez or Solvang. The program is open to families with children under the age of 17 who are struggling financially and unable to provide for them at Christmas time. Applications to participate in the program are available each October; reviewed by the volunteer committee, and then families are notified of acceptance in early November.
The 2018 Santa Ynez Valley Christmas Basket Program is still in need of cash donations to cover costs of the food in the hampers. All donations are tax-deductible and all funds go directly to help Santa Ynez Valley families. Checks may be made out to Old Mission Santa Inés, referencing 2018 Christmas Basket Program and mailed to OMSI Office, 1760 Mission Drive, Solvang, CA 93463.
Contact program director, Genevieve Geyser, at 805-688-2106 or genlg@verizon.net for questions about contributing.