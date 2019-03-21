Santa Ynez Valley Charter School (SYVCS) will hold their “Boots, Blues & BBQ” dinner and auction event at the Santa Ynez Valley Historical Museum in Santa Ynez on Saturday, April 27, at 5 p.m.
The evening will include a seated gourmet Southern-style dinner from Island View Catering, and an exciting live auction and music from Paradise Kings and singer/songwriter Rowdy Yates.
Proceeds from this event will go to support music, art, technology and science programs at Santa Ynez Valley Charter School, which is a non-profit corporation that provides a publicly funded school program for grades K-8.
Between now and the event, SYVCS will hold an online silent auction at www.biddingforgood.com/syvcs. Here they will auction off a number of items to raise money for enrichment programs that benefit students. Community members may also donate items for auction via this website.
Tickets to the dinner are $75 per person and $520 for a table of eight before April 1. All are welcome. To purchase tickets online, visit, www.biddingforgood.com/syvcs.
For questions about donating or the event, visit www.syvcs.org, email auction@syvcs.org, or call Executive Director Dr. John Dewey at 805-686-7360.
Santa Ynez Valley Charter School opened its doors Sept. 4, 2000 as an independent charter school founded by more than 70 parents, educators, and community members. Here, students, parents and teachers work collaboratively to create a supportive, innovative, and academically challenging environment that prepares students for high school and beyond.