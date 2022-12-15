Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden inaugural "Enchanted Garden Holiday Lights Festival" will conclude Sunday, with a final visit from live reindeer.

The evening festival showcases thousands of glowing lights strung throughout the garden, including installments like LED animal figures and a rainbow display.

The evening festival is open from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 16, 17 and 18.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

