To help honor the coming holiday, local author/playwright Jerry DiPego will join Santa Barbara's Center Stage Theater group "Speaking of Stories," directed by Maggie Mixell, for two holiday themed performances on Friday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 9 at 2 p.m.
As part of two of four performances entitled, “Holiday Stories,” DiPego will read “A Laketown Christmas” on both occasions.
"The stories are short, but when you put 10 of them together, it makes a good evening’s entertainment," DiPego wrote.
The four performances are slated for Dec. 6-9, with the other theater group performing on Dec. 6 and Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m.
Some story titles include “I’m Not Like My Mother Afterall,” "Christmas at Cramp Cranium,” and “Christmas, 1945.”
Tickets are $28 general, $18 students and military. The Center Stage Theater is located upstairs at Santa Barbara’s Paseo Nuevo downtown mall. For more information or ticket purchase, contact the Theater at 805-963-0408 or visit www.centerstagetheater.org.
On two evenings in May, 13 local actors and writers who work under the name "The Laketown Pl…