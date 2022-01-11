Norman-Skyview_Bar

Guests order drinks at the Norman at Skyview in Los Alamos.

 Anna Ferguson-Sparks, Stiletto Marketing

Santa Ynez Valley Restaurant Weeks will return for its 12th consecutive year — from Jan. 17 to 31 — showcasing the region's culinary bounty.

Event sponor Visit the Santa Ynez Valley noted, however, that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, participating restaurants and hours of operation are subject to change.

During the two-week foodie celebration, participating Santa Ynez Valley restaurants will offer curated, three-course prix fixe menus at price points of $30, $40 or $50, plus tax and gratuity.

Participating wineries and tasting rooms will feature special deals including two-for-one tastings, special tasting flights and discounts on bottle purchases.

To view the growing list of participating establishments, visit www.visitsyv.com/restaurant-weeks

Establishments interested in participating are asked to email info@visitsyv.com

0
0
0
0
0