Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has concluded its annual Technology in Schools Program with one last donation of iPads and Google Chromebooks to two Lompoc area schools, Clarence Ruth Elementary and Buena Vista Elementary.
The donation brings the total — including the $13,438 in Google Chromebooks delivered to Jonata Middle School in Buellton — through the 2018-19 program grant cycle to more than $36,500.
The tribe said they delivered a shipment of 24 iPads with protective cases (valued at $8,650) that features a “Kinder Coder” educational program to three classes of kindergartners at Clarence Ruth Elementary.
Francine Martinez, a kindergarten teacher at Clarence Ruth Elementary, said that the 5- and 6-year-old children in her classroom are currently working on antiquated computers, with no more than four laptops or desktops in each classroom at one time.
“We’ve been trying to get iPads with our budget for the past couple years, but it just never worked out,” Martinez said. “Our school district sent out a flyer informing us about the Chumash tribe’s program, so we thought we’d apply and give it a shot.”
The tribe’s Technology in Schools Program, which was created in 2015 to help fulfill the high-tech needs of classrooms in Santa Barbara County, allows school administrators and faculty to apply for technology grant dollars to fund specific projects.
“This will change our program so much,” Martinez said, adding that the tribe’s donation will boost the school’s Kinder Coder program and introduce their young students to computer programming. “This really gives our students an opportunity to have that one-to-one access to technology. It helps us feel like we can possibly keep up with the changing times.”
Closing in on their goal to have a device for every student, Buena Vista Elementary was in receipt of 40 Google Chromebooks ($11,198) for use in its K-6 grade school program. School Principal Dr. Agnes Asiedu-Kume said that the generous donation of laptops will help bring her school out of the three students per Chromebook situation that is affecting each classroom.
“In the classroom, technology helps make the curriculum more accessible to the students,” Asiedu-Kume said. “There are applications like Google Classroom – kids can go in there, do their assignments and present their assignments. And now, of course, testing is on Chromebooks. For our upper-grade students, this will be a great asset.”
Jonata Middle School students now have an additional 48 new Google Chromebooks to use for schoolwork following a delivery from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation. The donation, valued at more than $13,000, was the fulfillment of a grant request made by the Buellton school, which submitted an application through the tribe’s Technology in Schools Program for the 2018-19 school year, a tribe spokesman said.
Also touching lives in South County, the tribe gifted Carpinteria Unified School District $3,300 to fund the purchase of Lexia Reading Core 5 software to be used by its 90-student afterschool program that caters to grades K-2.
Kenneth Kahn, tribal chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, explained that as part of their Technology in Schools Program, they rely on the expertise of the enterprise’s technology services department to make sure schools that submitted grant requests get the best equipment available.
"Our technology services team members even enjoy taking part in the delivery to the schools because they get to see the reactions on the students’ faces,” Kahn added.
To date, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $25 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the tribe’s long-standing tradition of giving.
