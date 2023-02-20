The Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department released its Spring Recreation Guide and it is filled with great programs and special events occurring this spring; including the Family Kite Festival which will be hosted on April 15 at Rotary Centennial Park in partnership with the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum.
The guide features 30 pages of activities for all ages, including seasonal programs, art classes, fitness programs, sports, free community events, and much more.
Find events to support active senior living including Zumba classes, Mah Jong and the increasingly popular pickleball classes. Signup information for youth classes, leagues and clinics to get your child field ready are available, as well as information on adult leagues to keep the veteran players in game shape.