Warmer temperatures are in the forecast for Santa Maria, with afternoon highs expected to reach the low 70s this weekend. After a few weeks of cloudy and gloomy weather, the return of the sunshine and blue skies will be more than welcome.
Starting this Sunday, June 18 at Rotary Centennial Park, free summer concerts will be available for Santa Maria valley residents to get out and enjoy local bands and a good time with friends and family.
All concerts are scheduled to take place from 1-3 p.m. at either Rotary Centennial Park, 2625 South College Drive, or at Acquistapace Park located at the corner of Western Avenue and Sonya Lane in Santa Maria.
This weekend's show features The Skylites, a group comprised of five musicians that have composed, arranged, recorded and performed in a variety of bands from several different genres.
This diverse musical background has helped them create an eclectic mix of songs that includes classic rock, pop and Motown hits from the 1960s to today. Their feel-good music is sure to get people on their feet.
Make sure you bring a blanket or lawn chairs to sit on, and a few snacks to enjoy.
Current concert schedule:
- June 18: Skylites at Rotary Centennial Park
- June 25: Moments in Time at Acquistapace Park
- July 16: Sound Investment at Rotary Centennial Park
- July 30: Babylon Rockers at Rotary Centennial Park
- August 6: Soul Kool at Acquistapace Park
- August 13: Cloudship at Rotary Centennial Park
- August 20: Dante Marsh & The Vibe Setters at Acquistapace Park
- August 13: Unfinished Business at Rotary Centennial Park
For more information about the summer concert series, or other events organized by the Recreation and Parks Department, call 805-925-0951 ext. 2260.
Concert dates, locations and performers are subject to change or cancellation. Follow the Parks Department on social media to stay up to date on events, programming and concert changes.