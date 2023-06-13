061323 Concert in the Park series 01
Mike Arriola of Steppin' Out points to the crowd, which totaled around 500 people, at the final summer concert of Santa Maria's 2021 Concert in the Park series at Acquistapace Park. 

 Randy De La Peña, Contributor

Warmer temperatures are in the forecast for Santa Maria, with afternoon highs expected to reach the low 70s this weekend. After a few weeks of cloudy and gloomy weather, the return of the sunshine and blue skies will be more than welcome. 

Those temperate afternoons will be just in time for the return of the Summer Concert Series at area parks presented by the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and the People for Leisure and Youth, Inc.

Starting this Sunday, June 18 at Rotary Centennial Park, free summer concerts will be available for Santa Maria valley residents to get out and enjoy local bands and a good time with friends and family. 

