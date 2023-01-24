The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department is offering indoor residential kitchen pails for Santa Maria customers at a distribution event on Saturday, January 28th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at Rotary Centennial Park, 2625 South College Drive.
The City of Santa Maria has two upcoming events that can help residents upgrade their everyday life and stay on the new year's track of improvement.
The first is an upcoming class offered at the Santa Maria Public Library entitled; 'Adulting 101: Life Skills for the 21st Century,' which is described as a fun and informative workshop developed for people 16 to 21.
The program is a series of 5 sessions, with each session focused on a different skill or life lesson that will spur attendees growth and support them on their "journey to adulthood," according to message from the city.
The next session of the series, "Healthy Living and Safety," will feature tips on shopping, digital couponing, menu planning, budgeting, and meal prep from Ron Lovell from the Culinary Arts Program at Allan Hancock College
Retired firefighter and EMT Scott Hunter from Safety Consulting Services, LLC will demonstrate basic first aid skills during the session, and Library staff will present information on mental health resources and personal care.
Those interested in attending any of the free workshops can register by visiting the Library’s online events calendar at www.cityofsantamaria.org/Library, or by calling 805-925-0994 ext. 8562.
Follow the Santa Maria Public Library on social media for updates, and call the library's information desk with any questions about this program at 805-925-0994 ext. 8562.
Later this week, residents can pick up a new kitchen pail at a special distribution event at Rotary Centennial Park offered by the Santa Maria Utilities Department.
This event is intended for Santa Maria customers who are unable to visit the Utilities Department office, located at 2065 E. Main St. to pick up their complimentary kitchen pail.
The kitchen pail is offered to customers, one per household, as a convenient way to move food waste to their outdoor organics container.
The distribution event will be held on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., or while supplies last. Customers are required to bring their City utility bill and an ID card as proof of eligibility to receive the complimentary pail.
The Library's Adulting 101 programming was supported in whole or in part by the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the Library Services and Technology Act, administered in California by the State Librarian.