The City of Santa Maria has two upcoming events that can help residents upgrade their everyday life and stay on the new year's track of improvement. 

The first is an upcoming class offered at the Santa Maria Public Library entitled; 'Adulting 101: Life Skills for the 21st Century,' which is described as a fun and informative workshop developed for people 16 to 21.

The program is a series of 5 sessions, with each session focused on a different skill or life lesson that will spur attendees growth and support them on their "journey to adulthood," according to message from the city. 

Kitchen Pail

The City of Santa Maria Utilities Department is offering indoor residential kitchen pails for Santa Maria customers at a distribution event on Saturday, January 28th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., at Rotary Centennial Park, 2625 South College Drive.
