The spring season is starting to take hold on the Central Coast, with tall gray clouds giving way to blue skies and sunny temperatures allowing for more opportunities to enjoy all that the season has to offer.
The vineyards and wineries of the Santa Maria Valley are known by wine connoisseurs to produce some of the highest quality wines in the world. And now it is much easier for anyone, especially those that call the Santa Maria Valley home, to enjoy those tastes — and a trolley ride.
The Santa Maria Valley wine trolley will return to the streets of Santa Maria and Orcutt once again this weekend, and a new location has been added for riders to enjoy.
The Santa Maria Public Market, a newly-opened collection of restaurants, wineries and breweries at 1317 W McCoy Lane in Santa Maria, will now be a stop on the 65-minute trolley loop that takes people from wineries along the eastern edge of Santa Maria and through Old Orcutt.
Kicking off May 13, the Santa Maria Valley wine trolley allows passengers to step on and off at their convenience and runs every Saturday and Sunday through Nov. 26.
The cost to ride the trolley is $15 per person in advance and $18 per person at the trolley. Purchase tickets in advance at the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau.
During wine trolley season, some locations, tasting rooms, restaurants and attractions will be offering special deals and promotions. Costa de Oro will offer $10 tastings when wristband is shown, Cottonwood Canyon Winery will waive the cost of a tasting if you buy two bottles of your favorite wine and Naughty Oak Brewery will take $1 off a four-beer taster flight.
At Old Town Wine & Brew in Orcutt a trolley wristband will get you half off of a glass, pint, or flight when you purchase one.
- Costa de Oro Winery
- Cottonwood Canyon Winery
- Orcutt: 76 Gas Station
- Orcutt: Clark & Dyer
- Santa Maria Public Market
See a full list of locations that offer trolley ticket sales on SantaMariaValley.com, see a full pickup schedule and learn more about the Santa Maria Valley American Viticultural Area that features the Central Coast’s oldest appellation in the area and nearly two centuries of experience in growing grapes.
The Santa Maria wine trolley will run from 10:30 a.m. to 6:35 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays with additional routes available on Black Friday, Memorial Day an Labor Day.