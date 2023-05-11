101822-smt-photostock-santa-maria-wine-trolley
The Santa Maria Valley Wine Trolley pulls up to the Costa de Oro Winery tasting room in Santa Maria.

 Frank Cowan, Contributor

The spring season is starting to take hold on the Central Coast, with tall gray clouds giving way to blue skies and sunny temperatures allowing for more opportunities to enjoy all that the season has to offer. 

The vineyards and wineries of the Santa Maria Valley are known by wine connoisseurs to produce some of the highest quality wines in the world. And now it is much easier for anyone, especially those that call the Santa Maria Valley home, to enjoy those tastes — and a trolley ride. 

The Santa Maria Valley wine trolley will return to the streets of Santa Maria and Orcutt once again this weekend, and a new location has been added for riders to enjoy. 

