Santa Maria Valley to host Santa Barbara Vintners Festival in May

A Santa Barbara County vintner pours wine at the annual Santa Barbara Vintners Festival.

Santa Barbara Vintners Festival will return to Rancho Sisquoc Winery in the Santa Maria Valley for a second consecutive year on Saturday, May 2.

The 38th annual event will kick off with the Festival Grand Tasting from 1-4 p.m. Early entry begins at noon.

Festivalgoers can partake in new wine releases from over 70 participating member wineries, tastings from more than 30 food purveyors - including regional restaurants, caterers, culinary artists and farmers – live music, cooking demonstrations, offerings from local artisans and a silent auction. Free parking is included in the ticket price.

Locals save $15 off general admission tickets. Tickets are limited. To purchase tickets online, visit http://bit.ly/SBVFestival2020

 

