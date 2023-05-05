This weekend, the history of the Santa Maria Valley Railroad will be front and center of a rebooted series of presentations on the history of the Santa Maria Valley. 

The popular and longstanding "Valley Speaks" programming that once filled Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library will be making a short trip down Broadway to the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society Museum for a new series of presentations under the title, "Our Valley History."

On Saturday, May 6, Rob Himoto, President of the Santa Maria Valley Railroad, will share his knowledge of the operations and the history of the SMVRR which provides daily freight service along 14 miles of track starting in Santa Maria.

Go to the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society Museum for more information on their work, and to see a full list of historical books and products for sale - https://www.santamariahistory.com/

