This weekend, the history of the Santa Maria Valley Railroad will be front and center of a rebooted series of presentations on the history of the Santa Maria Valley.
The popular and longstanding "Valley Speaks" programming that once filled Shepard Hall at the Santa Maria Public Library will be making a short trip down Broadway to the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society Museum for a new series of presentations under the title, "Our Valley History."
On Saturday, May 6, Rob Himoto, President of the Santa Maria Valley Railroad, will share his knowledge of the operations and the history of the SMVRR which provides daily freight service along 14 miles of track starting in Santa Maria.
The track connects businesses and other freight customers to the Union Pacific Railroad's Coast Line, and the rest of the nationwide rail system, at the Guadalupe railyards.
This free presentation will take place at the Historical Society Museum, located at 616 S. Broadway, starting at 11:30 a.m.
Find more information about the Santa Maria Valley Railroad on its website, www.smvrr.com.
Learn more about the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society Museum, and find out how you can support their work cataloguing and sharing the history of Santa Maria on their website, www.santamariahistory.com.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213