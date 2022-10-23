 Skip to main content
Chamber Spotlight

Santa Maria Valley Historical Society Museum welcomes new curator, invites community to re-engage with history | Chamber Spotlight

Audio: Full Interview from Molly Schiff and Shelley Klein
Full audio recording of an interview between new Santa Maria Valley Historical Society Museum Curator Shelley Klein and Molly Schiff, Director of Member and Community Engagement for the Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce

The Santa Maria Valley Historical Society Museum is excited to step into the future with a new curator, goals for an updated (computerized) archive service and an increased visibility in downtown Santa Maria's museum corridor. 

Shelley Klein, Santa Maria native and Santa Maria High School graduate, has recently taken the curator position at the Historical Society Museum and is inviting the community to support the work of preserving the history of the Santa Maria Valley. 

Klein said that the transition has been fast, featuring a lot of learning about new roles and responsibilities, but fun.

The grand opening of the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society Museum was held on Jan. 20, 1974.
Shelley Klein
Shelley Klein, who recently took over the position of Santa Maria Valley Historical Society Museum curator, smiles during an interview with the Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce. 

