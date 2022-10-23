Santa Maria Valley Historical Society Museum welcomes new curator, invites community to re-engage with history | Chamber Spotlight

The Santa Maria Valley Historical Society Museum is excited to step into the future with a new curator, goals for an updated (computerized) archive service and an increased visibility in downtown Santa Maria's museum corridor.
Shelley Klein, Santa Maria native and Santa Maria High School graduate, has recently taken the curator position at the Historical Society Museum and is inviting the community to support the work of preserving the history of the Santa Maria Valley.
Klein said that the transition has been fast, featuring a lot of learning about new roles and responsibilities, but fun.
"This is my sixth week," Klein said with a laugh. "So, I'm really new. I'm still learning, so every day is like a treasure hunt for me."
Klein said the position of curator was perfect for her when she retired from teaching high school and the position became available, and she knew some of the volunteers there.
"I have always been interested in history," Klein explained. "I love museums, I love knowing what was the first or how did that get there or what has happened since then; it was a perfect fit for me to come and join the museum and help it expand and engage our city with the history of our valley."
While Klein has only recently stepped into the role of curator, the Museum has a dedicated group of volunteers that work to collect, categorize and highlight local history.
The museum is staffed by nine "wonderful and consistent volunteers," said Klein, pointing out that the only paid position for the Museum is her part-time curator position. "We are funded by the City, as part of the Park and Rec[reation Department] and we are also funded by memberships in the society."
The Museum's work is also partly funded with grant writing and charitable donations. The museum has written several books and features historical momentos and other items that are available for purchase.
The city funding, memberships, donations and grants all go to help the Historical Society Museum continue their work bringing local history into a greater awareness for Santa Marians and other Santa Maria Valley residents.
"Our goal as the Historical Society Museum is to collect, preserve and present the history of all the people of our Valley," Klein said.
The museum has long featured many displays highlighting the early days of the Santa Maria Valley, including popular displays on the original Ranchos, the development of the first homesteads in the Santa Maria Valley and the start of the "Four Corners" of what would become the City of Santa Maria. The history is reflected in street names and schools in the neighborhoods but isn't always fully understand by residents, and particularly schoolchildren.
Klein, a retired High School teacher, knows the value that a local history museum holds for everyone but especially young students first learning about the history of their hometowns. The first schoolhouse, the first church and a short history of the impact of some of the names that surround them as local everyday landmarks, and are featured on the top of their report cards and school sweaters.
The Museum features what Klein calls a "Top 20" display featuring bios of the the first 20 pioneers that came to the Santa Maria Valley. "When people see that; we have Tunnel, we have Miller, we have Fesler kids who are always going, 'wow, I went to that school,'" Klein said. "Bringing that history as to why your school is named that; you know 'who is that person' and 'what did they do', and [explaining] why they were important in our valley I think is an important part of the museum."
In addition to more interactive displays that bring children to the Museum, Klein said they are also working on bringing a World War II display to the museum to match the local World War I installation that features a nurses uniform donated by a local family, and are in talks to possibly add a Righetti High School historic showcase to go with the popular Santa Maria High School display.
If you want to support the work of the Historical Society Museum you can become a member and volunteer at the museum, make a donation, or purchase any of their books, maps, or historical photos online or after taking a tour of their location at 616 S. Broadway in Santa Maria.
"The museum is free and we are open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 o'clock to 4 o'clock except on major holidays," Klein pointed out. "So, come on in and visit us."
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213