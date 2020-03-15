Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum prepares young minds for St. Patrick's Day, and more

The Santa Maria Discovery Museum held two special St. Patrick's Day makerspaces this weekend that helped attendees build Leprechaun Traps for the upcoming holiday. Videographer Sergio Ruiz stopped by to get a better look at the event and to talk to Ilsa Toepher about the Discovery Museum's 'STEM Scientist Saturdays' events, and other efforts to bring fun educational programs to children in the Santa Maria Valley.

Find out more about the Discovery Museum on their website - https://smvdiscoverymuseum.org/

Check out their online calendar and plan your next trip - https://smvdiscoverymuseum.org/events-2/

Photos: Children build jelly bean jungle gyms at the Santa Maria Valley Discovery Museum

This isn't our first trip to a Saturday event at the Discovery Museum! Here are some photos from a January assignment.  

Breaking News