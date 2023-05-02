This Thursday, residents are invited to go to the Santa Maria Fairpark to say a prayer for the city, state and nation, during in a National Day of Prayer celebration starting at 5:30 p.m. on the Fairpark grounds.
The National Day of Prayer is a federally sanctioned day of prayer, held on the first Thursday of May, which this year lands on May 4. All denominations are invited to attend this gathering of believers to pray over the many facets that make up the community.
This year will be the first year that the event will feature bi-lingual services, and also new this year is a later start time to allow more families and individuals that work during the day.
American Sign Language interpretation will also be available for the deaf or the hearing impaired.
A special guest appearance will be made by Oswaldo Burruel from Rojo, a Christian band fan favorite among the Hispanic community.
If you have any questions about this event, email SMV Community of Prayer President Lisa Bodrogi at smvcommunityofprayer@gmail.com, or call 805-260-2461.
This event is scheduled to run from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. More information is available on the Santa Maria Valley Community of Prayer website, www.communityofprayer.org.
Photos: 24th Annual National Day of Prayer service at the Santa Maria Fairpark