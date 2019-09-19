The Santa Maria Sunrisers Lions Club donated $1,000 to Angels Foster Care at their bimonthly meeting on Sept. 4, 2019. Holly Carmody, executive director of Angels was presented with the check by President Vanessa Grossman.
Angels Foster Care is a non-profit private organization that provides social services to children ages birth-3 who have been removed from their biological parents by the courts due to abuse and neglect. Social workers from Angels place these children with families who are willing to foster these young children and provide them with a safe and nurturing home, whether for a few nights, a few months or forever. Over the 12 years of its existence, Angels has placed over 260 children with loving local families.
The $1,000 donation from the Sunrisers was a portion of the proceeds from the 7th Annual Nate Lipscomb Memorial Golf tournament held on July 13th, 2019 at Monarch Dunes and is just one of several organizations supported by the Sunrisers.
For more information on the Santa Maria Sunrisers Lions Club, who meet at the Moxie Café on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month at 7:15 am, please contact Don Bock, (805) 720-4898 or donald.bock@comcast.net.