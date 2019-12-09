{{featured_button_text}}

The Santa Maria High School Band Program presents a night of Holiday cheer this Friday night starting at 6:30 pm at the Ethel Pope Auditorium.

With performances by the Heaven Central Jazz Band, Symphony Band, and Wind Symphony Band and a special holiday performance at the end of the night.

Tickets are $5 and concessions will be sold, so enjoy some snacks while hearing some great songs by incredible performers!

Santa Maria High School Christmas Musical Performance

