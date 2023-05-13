Although it's not generally known, and those who witnessed the event might not even remember it, history was made on July 14, 1935 when a battle was fought on the Santa Maria River, with the National Guard holding the largest field maneuver operation in its history.

The Northern Army, the "Blue Forces", led by General Wallace A. Mason of San Francisco clashed with the "Red Forces", under the command of Walter P. Story of Los Angeles. The objective of the Red Forces was to capture the River from the Blue Forces, and once captured, it was imperative that this strategic territory be held.

Even though one of the main military objectives of these maneuvers was to train the motor transport detachments in the moving of regiments, the more serious object of this practice war was to train the soldiers in military combat strategy both necessary skills of warfare.

Shirley Contreras wrote for the Santa Maria Times from 1991 to 2022. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.

