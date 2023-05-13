Although it's not generally known, and those who witnessed the event might not even remember it, history was made on July 14, 1935 when a battle was fought on the Santa Maria River, with the National Guard holding the largest field maneuver operation in its history.
The Northern Army, the "Blue Forces", led by General Wallace A. Mason of San Francisco clashed with the "Red Forces", under the command of Walter P. Story of Los Angeles. The objective of the Red Forces was to capture the River from the Blue Forces, and once captured, it was imperative that this strategic territory be held.
Even though one of the main military objectives of these maneuvers was to train the motor transport detachments in the moving of regiments, the more serious object of this practice war was to train the soldiers in military combat strategy both necessary skills of warfare.
Before leaving Camp San Luis, the troops and their commanders were warned to be especially careful not to do any damage to private property in the area, as there were no funds available to pay for damages. Any damages caused by the troops would have to be paid for from the organization's funds or assessed against the persons responsible.
The soldiers were also warned to take necessary precautions to avoid contact with poison oak and to watch out for rattlesnakes.
In all, 12 station wagons and 119 trucks were used to transport the troops to this great battle site on the river.
When the Blue Army finally dug in on the Mesa after a two-day forced march from Camp San Luis, the night was foggy and damp and the soldiers were simply worn out. The men of the Red Army, though, having been transported from Los Angeles by train, were filled with energy and able to quickly get into position after a relatively short walk to the battle site. Other Red Forces came from the San Joaquin Valley via Highway 166.
After spending the night formulating its plans, the Red Army was ready for the assault.
Just before the crack of dawn, when the attacking Reds made their assault on the exhausted Blues, the defending 184th men, dazed and still half asleep, were no match for the aggressive Reds.
Meanwhile, a drive was underway by the advancing infantry to capture Gen. Mason's headquarters in Los Beros. However, a successful counterattack by the 159th stopped the Red drive.
Meanwhile, Pvt. George Hayes of Company E, 160th infantry, one of the Red troops, almost upset the entire exercise by infiltrating enemy territory, and obtaining classified information. After being captured by the Blue he escaped.
To add insult to injury to the Blues, in the course of trying to make his escape, he casually walked up to a high-ranking Blues officer and asked directions. The officer, thinking that Hayes was on his side, gave him directions to the road. Hayes went on his way, but not before stealing the officer's plans and reports, and taking them to the Red Army headquarters.
Both sides fought valiantly but after two days of combat, the war was over. The Red Army was declared the winner when the Blue Army lost the river.
Shirley Contreras wrote for the Santa Maria Times from 1991 to 2022. Her book, “The Good Years,” a selection of stories is on sale at the Santa Maria Valley Historical Society, 616 S. Broadway.