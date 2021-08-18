Santa Maria residents with a passion for astronomy are invited to join the Recreation and Parks Department for a stargazing party at Los Flores Ranch Park on Aug. 28.
The free event will take place over two sessions, one from 8 to 9 p.m. and another from 9 to 10 p.m. Online registration is required beforehand via cityofsantamaria.org/register.
The dark skies at Los Flores Ranch Park provide the ideal venue for stargazing, city spokesman Mark van de Kamp said. Residents are invited to bring their own telescopes and chairs, or use telescopes made available by the Central Coast Astronomy Society, Astronomy Club of Lompoc and Santa Barbara Astronomical Unit.
Attendees also can experience the city's new mobile observatory in the Ranch to River Nature Experience Trailer, provided by the State California Department of Parks and Recreation.
Residents are asked to wear a mask and use red lights only at the event. Flashlights or dogs will not be permitted.
Los Flores Ranch Park is located at 6271 Dominion Road. To learn about upcoming events taking place at the park, visit facebook.com/losfloresranch.
For more information, contact the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department at 805-925-0951, ext. 2260.