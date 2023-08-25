The last weekend in August brings many events to the Santa Maria Valley including live music, theatre and week one of the high-school football season. But maybe dancing and live entertainment aren't how you want to start your weekend. 

How about a hike? A twilight hike. 

Staff and docents at Los Flores Ranch Park will host a special hike through the preserve, located at 6271 Dominion Rd. just south of Santa Maria, starting around sunset and ending under the stars. 

Mobile farmworker resource center at Santa Maria library Saturday

A free event at the Santa Maria Public Library Saturday will serve as a one-stop shop for local farmworkers to receive information and assistance, and to access resources and services available from Santa Barbara County, program partners, and community-based organizations.

 

