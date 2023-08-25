The last weekend in August brings many events to the Santa Maria Valley including live music, theatre and week one of the high-school football season. But maybe dancing and live entertainment aren't how you want to start your weekend.
How about a hike? A twilight hike.
Staff and docents at Los Flores Ranch Park will host a special hike through the preserve, located at 6271 Dominion Rd. just south of Santa Maria, starting around sunset and ending under the stars.
There are two hikes available for interested parties; a moderate or advanced 4 -mile round trip with some inclines and stunning views, or a family friendly 2- mile "light-hike" with some inclines.
A free event at the Santa Maria Public Library Saturday will serve as a one-stop shop for local farmworkers to receive information and assistance, and to access resources and services available from Santa Barbara County, program partners, and community-based organizations.
The music will continue at The Stockyard through the weekend, with Erin Montgomery & The Road Kings performing on Saturday starting at 3 p.m., Tommy Peacock & the Feathers taking the stage at 1 p.m and Donna Luband closing out the weekend of performance at 4 p.m.
The high school football season continues on Friday with Pioneer Valley High School hosting Lompoc starting at 7:30 p.m. Santa Maria will host San Marcos High School at Dave Boyd Field starting at 7 p.m.
Bring lawn chairs, blankets, and snacks to the park to enjoy the high energy dance music and great ballads.
Concerts in the Park are free, fun, and family friendly.
There are also multiple places in the valley on Sunday offering the chance to enjoy a taste of Santa Maria wine paired with music from local musicians.
Also scheduled to start at 1 p.m. is the continuation of Sippin' Sundays at Cottonwood Canyon, featuring local food trucks, vendor booths from local artisans and live entertainment.
LIVE THEATER
PCPA's performance of American Mariachi at the Solvang Festival Theater comes to a close this weekend, with four showings available to choose from including a Saturday matinee starting at 2 p.m.
The Book of Will, will finish a run at the Marian Theatre on the Santa Maria campus of Allan Hancock College this weekend before moving to Solvang for 8 shows starting on Aug. 31.
There are three performances of Will this weekend, with a 1:30 p.m. performance scheduled for Saturday. Tickets for both of these PCPA shows are available for purchase online, at www.pcpa.org.
The Santa Maria Civic Theatre will finish up three weeks of performances of Cabaret this weekend, with three showtimes. Tickets for the Friday and Saturday performances starting at 7 p.m., and the 1:30 p.m. Sunday show are available online, at www.smct.org.
Find other events on the Santa Maria Valley tourism bureau website. For a list of things to do, and to add your own event for free, visit the Santa Maria Times online event calendar, which is included in every Friday's print edition of the Santa Maria Times.