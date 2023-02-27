At the event, “Women, Life, Freedom (Zan, Zendegi, Azadi),” Dr. Agahi will speak about living in Tehran during the Iranian revolution and relate those personal experiences to women's rights in Iran and across the world.
Seating for this event is limited and will be offered on a first-come first-served basis, anyone interested in attending this event is encouraged to arrive early. If you are unable to attend in person a Zoom link is available to allow patrons to attend virtually.
This event starts at 5:00 p.m. in the Library's Shapard Hall and will feature a question and answer session after Dr. Agahi's presentation. The Santa Maria Public Library is located at 421 South McClelland Street.
International Women's Day is held annually on March 8 to celebrate women's achievement, raise awareness about discrimination and to take action to drive gender parity according to the website internationalwomensday.com.
Dr. Agahi is currently an Associate Professor and Assistant Field Director at UMass Global University, School of Social Work, she is also a writer, educator, and practitioner of social work for more than 20 years.
Her focus has been on children and adults addressing co-occurring disorders, crisis intervention, and trauma. She has become a champion and an advocate of girls and women for the freedom to have choices and equalize the playing field professionally or personally to pursue a better life.
Questions may be directed to the Library’s Information Desk, 805-925-0994 ext. 8562.