In recognition of International Women's Day, the American Association of University Women (AAUW) and the Santa Maria Public Library, will host a free event featuring a presentation from Dr. Golnaz Agahi, D.S.W., L.C.S.W., M.P.H. 

At the event, “Women, Life, Freedom (Zan, Zendegi, Azadi),” Dr. Agahi will speak about living in Tehran during the Iranian revolution and relate those personal experiences to women's rights in Iran and across the world.  

Seating for this event is limited and will be offered on a first-come first-served basis, anyone interested in attending this event is encouraged to arrive early. If you are unable to attend in person a Zoom link is available to allow patrons to attend virtually. 

