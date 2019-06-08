Santa Maria Elks Lodge 1538 will be holding its 25th annual Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show on Saturday, June 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the lodge, 1309 N. Bradley Road in Santa Maria.
Admission is free to come and look, an Elks Lodge spokesman said.
A pancake breakfast will be available from 7 to 10 a.m. for exhibitors and early birds, the spokesman said. Burgers, hot dogs and drinks will be on sale during the show.
There will be a 50/50 raffle and a prize raffle, with proceeds to benefit various charities.
For more information, contact the Elks Lodge at 805-922-1538.