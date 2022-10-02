Elementary school age children are invited to attend the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department's Rec on the Move events through the month of October at Santa Maria area parks. 

The free program is a safe, supervised collection of games or physical activities for kids and does not require pre-registration. 

Starting on Monday, October 3, the program will kick off at Buena Vista Park and rotate through four other area parks weekly;

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

