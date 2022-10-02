Elementary school age children are invited to attend the City of Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department's Rec on the Move events through the month of October at Santa Maria area parks.
The free program is a safe, supervised collection of games or physical activities for kids and does not require pre-registration.
Starting on Monday, October 3, the program will kick off at Buena Vista Park and rotate through four other area parks weekly;
- Mondays, Buena Vista Park, 800 South Pine Street
- Tuesdays, Bob Orach Park, 1800 Westgate Road
- Wednesdays, Tunnell Park, 1100 North Palisade Drive
- Thursdays, Newlove Community Building, 1619 South Thornburg
- Fridays, Russell Park, 1000 West Church Street
All Rec on the Move events will take place on weekdays, and are scheduled to run from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
'Spooktober' starts on Tuesday, October 4, when Halloween activities and programming will start at the Minami Community Center, located at 600 West Enos Drive in Santa Maria.
Activities are scheduled to include creating monster rocks, haunted graham cracker houses, Halloween tote bags, windsocks, pumpkin carving, and more.
