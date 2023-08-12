The Santa Maria Civic Theatre opened its weeks-long run of "Cabaret" Friday night.

The theater, located at 1660 North McClelland Street across Donovan Road from Rancho Bowl, is celebrating its 65th season and will continue its production of the iconic musical through Aug. 27.

The Santa Maria Civic Theatre was founded in 1959 and in 1961 the group was incorporated as a non-profit educational organization, according to the SMCT website.

081023-smt-news-civic-theatre-cabaret-004.jpg
Buy Now

Actors perform a scene from 'Cabaret' during a dress rehearsal before opening night of the 65th season Friday at the Santa Maria Civic Theatre.
081023-smt-news-civic-theatre-cabaret-005.jpg
Buy Now

Actors perform a scene from 'Cabaret' during a dress rehearsal before opening night of the 65th season Friday at the Santa Maria Civic Theatre.
081023-smt-news-civic-theatre-cabaret-006.jpg
Buy Now

Actors perform a scene from Cabaret during a dress rehearsal Thursday before opening night of the 65th season Friday at the Santa Maria Civic Theatre.
0
0
0
0
0