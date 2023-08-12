The Santa Maria Civic Theatre opened its weeks-long run of "Cabaret" Friday night.
The theater, located at 1660 North McClelland Street across Donovan Road from Rancho Bowl, is celebrating its 65th season and will continue its production of the iconic musical through Aug. 27.
The Santa Maria Civic Theatre was founded in 1959 and in 1961 the group was incorporated as a non-profit educational organization, according to the SMCT website.
"We are one of the longest running, continuous community theaters in the area between Ventura and Monterey," the group says.
The historic venue seats about 100.
The theater was started by Tom and Meg Smith, a couple who made Santa Maria their home. The Smiths grew the theater and stayed involved with its productions for decades and, by chance, their son, Bryn, became one of the city's most iconic sports figures who pitched in the major leagues for a dozen seasons.
The theater is now celebrating its 65th season with a raucous show that is for more mature audiences.
"Cabaret" takes place in 1930s Berlin. The musical was written by John Kander and Fred Ebb and "is a riveting exploration of love, freedom and decadence against the backdrop of a society on the brink of monumental change," according to the theater.
"Cabaret" follows Cliff Bradshaw, a young American writer seeking inspiration in Berlin. He stumbles upon the Kit Kat Klub, a nightclub brimming with seedy allure, presided over by the enigmatic Master of Ceremonies. Here, he meets the vivacious Sally Bowles, a cabaret singer who lives life on her own terms.
"Their encounter sets the stage for a tale of passion, heartbreak and the harsh realities of a world teetering on the edge of tyranny," according to the show's description.
"Our production promises an unforgettable experience, with rousing musical numbers that will have you tapping your feet and a storyline that will grip your heart," the theater said. "From the sultry 'Don’t Tell Mama' to the poignant 'Maybe This Time,' each song unveils a layer of the complex characters and their struggles."
The cast includes some notable names that will bring these "complex characters to life with their powerhouse performances. Our state-of-the-art special effects and elaborate set designs are sure to transport you straight into the heart of Weimar-era Berlin, immersing you in the world of 'Cabaret.'"
Tickets can be purchased online. The show runs through Sunday, Aug. 27. There are shows scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 and at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 13. The show continues with 7 p.m. performances on Friday, Aug. 18 and Saturday, Aug. 19. There's another matinee on Sunday, Aug. 20, followed by two more 7 p.m. shows on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26 and a final 1:30 p.m. showing on Aug. 27.
General admission is $25.
The theater group is also working on a fall production of "Evil Dead" with Shaun McGinley set to play Ash and Lynda Mondragon to play Cheryl. "Evil Dead" is slated to start Oct. 13. The group then is slated for a run of "Radium Girls" and "W:t" from Nov. 10-19, followed by "Charlotte's Web" from Jan. 12-28, "A Comedy of Tenors" from March 8-24 and finally "The Prom" from May 3-19.
