In anticipation of their first full season in over two years, the Santa Maria Civic Theater (SMCT) held its annual meeting June 12 at the theater on North McClelland Street.
The meeting attracted about 30 members of Friends of the Theater and yielded a glimpse into both theater business and the upcoming season, which will be the theater's 64th.
Board vice-chairperson Kyle Hawkins (memorable for his role as Horton the Elephant in “Seussical the Musical” of several seasons back) happily announced that he will direct “Grease,” which will open in August.
He also told the group that, sadly, Meg Smith, who with her husband, Tom, founded SMCT in 1959, recently died at age 99. In a gesture of appreciation and caring, SMCT will hang a large photograph of Meg in the theater lobby.
Before the meeting, members gathered outside under a beautiful blue sky and enjoyed a barbecue. There were charcoal-broiled hamburgers and hot dogs, watermelon, fruit skewers and an array of salads and side dishes, along with lively conversation.
Membership in Friends of the Theater is $30 a year and entitles the member to one half-price ticket at shows and participation in special events.
COVID-19 posed a serious problem for SMCT as it did for all arts organizations. While setting up the buffet, Valerie Pallai and Stuart Wenger told me about some of the innovative programs SMCT put on to stay in the black during the pandemic.
Pallai shared that Maureen Staunton, a seriously committed volunteer, came up with the idea of Drive-In Theater. In the summer of 2020, SMCT sold tickets ($20 per car) to folks who, after being given a map, drove around to a series of sites and stayed in the car to watch a variety of 10-minute live performances in a variety of venues. There were donation baskets at each site. Patrons, starved for live entertainment, were “very generous,” Staunton said.
Stuart Wenger, longtime SMCT board member, director, actor and man for all seasons, described several other pandemic-time, income-producing activities: a movie night, a game show, a reader’s theater, and — huge success — a drag show. Clearly SMCT does not lack for positive, can-do groupthink and creativity. They know how to turn lemons into lemonade.
Alfred Hitchcock’s “The 39 Steps” opens on June 24 and runs for three weeks. According to SMCT’s website, you can “mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of 'Monty Python' and you have the intriguing, thrilling, riotous and unmissable comedy.”