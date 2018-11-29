The Santa Maria Camera Club announces the winners of its November competition held Wednesday night at Merrill Gardens in Santa Maria. Categories include monochrome prints, large color prints, small color and monochrome prints, slides, and projected digital images.
The winning digital images were "The Grass is Always Greener," first place, by Nyla James; "Fall Along the River," second, by Gregory Doudna; "Learning to Lasso," third, by James; and "Prospect Harbor Lighthouse," honorable mention, by Doudna.
The winning large color prints were "Little Blue Eyes," first, by Robert Ginn; "The Winter Forest," second, by Ginn; "Jerry Coleman," third, by Ed. E. Powell; "Red Eyed Owl," honorable mention, by Ginn. The winning large monochrome prints were "Waves of Contemplation," first, by Janine Bognuda; "Beckoning Dunes," second, by Elaine Calvert; "Winter," third, by Richard Russ. The large prints are often displayed on the second floor of the Santa Maria Public Library.
The winning small prints were "French Corral Depot," first, by Cheryl Decker; "Cheryl's Hat Trick," second, by Ed. E. Powell. The winning slides were "Lunch Time," first, by Flavio Parigi; "Let's Take a Drive," second, by Penni Powell; "Dune with a View," third, by Powell.
The club is open to anyone in the community who would like to join, and members come from anywhere on the Central Coast. It generally meets on the first Wednesday of the month for a program meeting and the third Wednesday for a competition. These meetings are at 7 p.m. in the Activity Theater at Merrill Gardens, 1350 N. Suey Road. The schedule changes in December and January as the club holds its annual potluck and board installation meetings.
The annual potluck will be Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. at Casa Grande Mobile Home Park, 519 W. Taylor St., Santa Maria. Anyone is welcome.
The club has a Saturday Morning Breakfast Chat Group that meets at 8 a.m. at Francisco's Country Kitchen, 1701 N. Broadway. Participants are encouraged to bring their laptops to share images and talk about general photo and travel topics.
The club also takes day trips, weekend trips and ventures of a week or more to pursue members' photographic interests. The results often reveal how each person sees same and similar subjects differently. Photos can be seen on the club's website, along with more information about the club at www.santamariacameraclub.org.
For more information or to attend one of the meetings, call club president Richard Russ at 805-801-2879.