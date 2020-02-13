Santa Maria Arts Council announces 2020 individual grants and honoree

Santa Maria Arts Council announces 2020 individual grants and honoree

On May 4 the Santa Maria Arts Council will host the grants showcase and awards ceremony and will honor Judge Jed Beebe for his service and strong support to the arts community of the valley. The Arts Council will also be awarding $12,500 to emerging artists in the Individual Grants in the Arts Competition.

Each year since 1972 the grants have been awarded in the name of an individual or individuals who have made a significant impact on the arts in northern Santa Barbara County. Judge Beebe, in addition to his service as Superior Court Judge for Santa Barbara County, has been an active participant with the Santa Maria Symphony as musician and board member, serving as President for 10 years.

He has also been a supporter of the Arts Council as accompanist and grants judge. Judge Beebe is a strong believer in the need to bring music education into the schools and is particularly proud of the Philharmonic’s Music Van Program for 3rd Graders and the School Concerts for 4th Graders. 

The grants are open to emerging artists in dance, drama, music, and visual arts in the amounts of $1,500 and $1,000 for first and second place awards respectively in each category. An additional $1,500 grant in memory of Nat Fast will go to a performing artists and $1,000 will be awarded from the Ian M. Hassett Memorial Scholarship in visual arts.

The grants competition is open to amateur artists 12 years and older who have studied art in Northern Santa Barbara County for a minimum of two years. The application can be filled out online at www.smartscouncil.org. The application deadline is March 18. Auditions and judging will take place on Saturday, April 11. The awards ceremony and showcase will be held on Monday, May 4 with a wine and hors d’oeuvres reception beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Marian Theatre on the Allan Hancock College campus.

Showcase tickets are $30 for adults, $20 for students, and $10 for children and are available online at www.smartscouncil.org

Since 1972 the Arts Council has awarded $319,800 in grants to over 400 locally trained artists.

