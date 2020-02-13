Santa Maria Arts Council announces 2020 individual grants and honoree

On May 4 the Santa Maria Arts Council will host the grants showcase and awards ceremony and will honor Judge Jed Beebe for his service and strong support to the arts community of the valley. The Arts Council will also be awarding $12,500 to emerging artists in the Individual Grants in the Arts Competition.

Each year since 1972 the grants have been awarded in the name of an individual or individuals who have made a significant impact on the arts in northern Santa Barbara County. Judge Beebe, in addition to his service as Superior Court Judge for Santa Barbara County, has been an active participant with the Santa Maria Symphony as musician and board member, serving as President for 10 years.

He has also been a supporter of the Arts Council as accompanist and grants judge. Judge Beebe is a strong believer in the need to bring music education into the schools and is particularly proud of the Philharmonic’s Music Van Program for 3rd Graders and the School Concerts for 4th Graders.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877.286.1686 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The grants are open to emerging artists in dance, drama, music, and visual arts in the amounts of $1,500 and $1,000 for first and second place awards respectively in each category. An additional $1,500 grant in memory of Nat Fast will go to a performing artists and $1,000 will be awarded from the Ian M. Hassett Memorial Scholarship in visual arts.