Margarita Adventures is honoring Father’s Day on Sunday, June 16, with a "Dads Fly Free" adventure tour package. All daring dads accompanied by two or more paying family members, can zipline at no cost.
The Margarita Adventures zipline tour, located in Santa Margarita, features lines spanning more than 7,500 linear feet. It begins with the Double Barrel—an epic 2,800-foot tandem ride—and concludes with the Pinot Express, which travels 1,800 feet over a Pinot Noir vineyard.
The guided tours also introduce guests to Santa Margarita Ranch’s colorful history as part of California’s famed Mission Trail. Nature and wildlife education are also part of the experience.
The special can be booked at www.Margarita-Adventures.com by selecting the “Dads” option at checkout when paying for two or more additional tickets.