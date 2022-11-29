 Skip to main content
Santa Barbara Zoo transforms into holiday 'ZooLights' night experience

The Santa Barbara Zoo is hosting a new seasonal tradition – ZooLights — through Sunday, Jan. 15 that transforms the grounds into a winter wonderland with oversized wildlife installations that light up the evening sky.

Guests are invited to the immersive holiday experience featuring thousands of handcrafted silk-covered lanterns aglow, and more than 50,000 LED bulbs in the form of animals and nature scenes of wild places from around the world.

There are also interactive areas, opportunities for photos with Santa (on select dates only), and wintry snacks and drinks for purchase.

 

