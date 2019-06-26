Wine an wellness again meet for the fifth annual Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation 5-Miler running event on Saturday, July 20 at Sanford Winery and Vineyards.
Beginning at 9 a.m. in front of the winery, runners and walkers of all abilities and ages will take to their marks and cruise through a five-mile mixed terrain course that includes a 350-foot ascent to a scenic overlook with a commanding view of the Sanford Winery estate vineyards on Santa Rosa Road.
Also offered is an alternate “Wine Walk” route that features a mile-long course suitable for a leisurely stroll through the vineyard.
“We are very excited to be celebrating the fifth anniversary of this great event at Sanford Winery,” said President of the Vintners Foundation, Jessica Gasca. “It’s a wonderful day that highlights healthful living featuring both exercise and wine.”
Racing event experts from EventPRO have designed the course and will manage the race. After the race, participants are invited to the Finish Line Festival to celebrate the upcoming 2019 harvest with wine tasting, food provided by notable local food purveyors including Bella Vista at the Four Seasons Resort and Hotel Corque’s Root 246, live music, and a family fun zone.
According to Gasca, proceeds from this year’s event will go to benefit Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and their Alma Cena Sana program which provides food, health screenings and access to social services at weekly health fairs for families in Lompoc.
In addition to supporting the Foodbank, Santa Barbara Vintners Foundation supports many local organizations including People Helping People of the Santa Ynez Valley, Direct Relief, Allan Hancock College Enology/Viticulture Program, SBIFF and Santa Barbara Foundation, as well as a scholarship program.
Registration for the event is available at www.sbvintnersrun.com.
Kathy Marcks Hardesty: From the Vine Charities for Farm Workers -- Our generous community vintners & doctors
Over the past two decades I have witnessed many impressive community donations by our Central Coast vintners in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obi…