The Santa Barbara Vintners Festival is set to return for a 38th year featuring 70 wineries and over 30 regional chefs, restaurants and food producers ready to dole out gourmet samplings.

This year's celebration will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Old Mission Santa Inés in Solvang.

According to vintners association CEO Alison Laslett, the event is a nod to Santa Barbara County as an internationally recognized wine growing region that produces globally competitive wines.

042118 Vintners Fest 02.jpg
Buy Now

A large crowd walks the pathway between tasting tents during the annual Santa Barbara Vintners Festival at River Park held in Lompoc in 2018.

Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, editions of the Santa Maria Times.

0
0
0
0
0