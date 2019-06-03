On an overcast Sunday morning in downtown Santa Barbara, Weston Strum of San Francisco and Therese Haiss of San Diego earned State Street Mile titles in thrilling down-to-the-wire finishes, clocking 3:53 and 4:19, respectively, on the gradual downhill point-to-point course. At the 20th running, Haiss broke the women’s course record by three seconds.
According to race director Megan Rheinschild, the event attracted a record 1,500 entrants, and included numerous course records and one Dog Mile world record.
"It was wonderful to see our community support and enjoy our 20th anniversary edition,” Rheinschild said. “On this special day, we celebrate everybody that came out from kids, adults and dogs to family and friends and backward walkers as well as all our sponsors, our volunteers and city officials.”
The women’s HOKA ONE ONE Elite race was an exciting finish with the trio of Haiss, Raquel Lambdin and former UCSB standout Jenna Hinkle all running hard for the win. Haiss had the better kick to just edge Hinkle, both under the course record, timed in 4:19 and 4:21. Haiss’ teammate Lambdin finished third in 4:22.
“Oh, man, I wanted that $10,000 HOKA Super Bonus money,” said a smiling Haiss, 23, who competes for The Mission Athletics Club and did earn the $1000 course record bonus. “We, my teammate Raquel and Hinkle, hit some crazy fast splits so the bonus money was possible, and I was able to carry that hard pace and go for the win.”
The unofficial world championship, Dan Wehunt & Odessa (German Shorthaired Pointer) of Bozeman, Montana shattered the Dog Mile world recor…
Haiss’ 4:19 is the fastest recorded women’s mile run on California soil, beating Mary Decker’s 4:20.5 indoors from 1982 in San Diego.
In the men’s HOKA ONE ONE Elite Mile, a large pack hit the halfway mark in 1:57, and with a quarter mile remaining, Strum, George Gleason, Tim Gorman and 2017 race champion Darius Terry had started to pull away. In the final meters, Gleason and Strum battled fiercely to the line with Sturm just edging Gleason, both timed in 3:53.
Strum, 27, a Loyola Marymount graduate who has returned to racing after a 3-year hiatus explained that his opponent, Gleason, made a hard surge around 300 meters out. "I told myself to ‘go now or he’s gonna win’. At 50 meters, I got on his shoulder and just kicked hard to the finish line. This is definitely one of my top five best races ever."
Overall, six men went under the coveted sub 4-minute standard.
Both Strum and Haiss pocketed $1000 as Elite Mile champions.
In the Elite Masters-only races (40 & older), Neville Davey, 44, Palo Alto, Calif. ran 4:14 just missing the men’s course record, while Nancy Thomas, 49, from San Francisco won the women’s race for the second time in four years, (also 2016), clocking 5:00.
At the spectator-favorite Dog Mile, the unofficial world championship, Dan Wehunt & Odessa (German Shorthaired Pointer) of Bozeman, Montana shattered the world record by 6 seconds with their incredible 4:07 time. The previous record was 4:13 by Brian Duff & Kaydom (Weimaraner) at the 2016 event. The female human-dog champions were Nancy Thomas, Elite Masters champion, and Rab (Yellow Lab) in 5:25. For both canines, it was their first Dog Mile race.
Additionally, the Backwards 1K Walk Guinness World Record attempt attracted 1,000-plus participants. Final record verification forthcoming.
All children finishers received a medal in the Family Fun Mile.
Event proceeds benefit the Santa Barbara District Attorney’s Victim-Witness Assistance Program’s Crime Victim Emergency Fund.
For more information and complete race results, visit sbmile.com
