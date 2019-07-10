The generosity of an anonymous donor just put the Department of Invertebrate Zoology at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History's Collections & Research Center (CRC) on the cutting edge of science. The department reports they recently swapped out their older Zeiss EVO 40XVP scanning electron microscope (SEM) model that had been in use since 2005, for a new high performance Zeiss EVO 10 LS — thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor and a substantial discount offered by technology company Zeiss.