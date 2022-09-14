Barbara Robertson

 Phil Channing, Contributed

Barbara Robertson, Santa Barbara Scholarship Foundation president, CEO, will retire from her position on Dec. 31, and the Foundation is starting the search to fill the position.

Robertson was appointed to the position for the third time in February of 2020 and lead the organization through tumultuous and unprecedented challenges faced during the coronavirus pandemic. 

While adapting to the pandemic by creating virtual alternatives to events and continuing their work remotely, the organization was able to award more than $21 million in college scholarships during her tenure. 

