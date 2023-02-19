Sojourner Kincaid Rolle

Santa Barbara Poet Laureate Emerita Sojourner Kincaid Rolle's children’s book “Free at Last: A Juneteenth Poem," has been added to the School Library Journal's list of “15 Nonfiction and Fiction Titles for Young Readers About Slavery in the United States."

 Contributed

Santa Barbara poet laureate Emerita Sojourner Kincaid Rolle has received national recognition for her illustrated children’s book “Free at Last: A Juneteenth Poem.”

In commemoration of Black History Month, the School Library Journal (SLJ) has published a list of “15 Nonfiction and Fiction Titles for Young Readers About Slavery in the United States,” which highlights the significance of Rolle’s book.

The SLJ praised Rolle’s writing for its “lyrical feel that evokes a range of emotions, from sadness for the realities of the many hardships still faced right after emancipation, to the hope and resilience of newfound freedom.”

