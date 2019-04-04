Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History reports that their Curator of Ethnography, Jan Timbrook, Ph.D., is transitioning from her current position after 45 years working to preserve Native American material culture.
According to the Museum, Timbrook has conducted her work in close collaboration with native communities to document culture and facilitate native access to artifacts; and has built particularly strong ties between the Museum and local Chumash communities. She will continue to strengthen those relationships as she transitions into the role of Curator Emeritus of Ethnography.
Prior to working at the Museum, Timbrook studied anthropology and art at University of California, Santa Barbara, and volunteered at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. Her knowledge of anthropology, art, and local botany has informed her specialties of ethnobotany and basketry.
She has grown the Museum’s collection of Chumash baskets from three to 50 (the most in any museum, including the Smithsonian). Chumash weavers have studied these baskets to revive traditional techniques.
Museum visitors have benefited from Timbrook’s expertise in many aspects of native material culture in the series of exhibits she developed, revealing the diversity of native artistry through baskets, textiles, beadwork, and more -- which has helped raise awareness of non-traditional agricultural practices of various natives, according to the Museum.
Timbrook’s doctoral dissertation on traditional Chumash uses for (and beliefs about) plants was published as a book, Chumash Ethnobotany: Plant Knowledge Among the Chumash People of Southern California (Heyday Press, 2007), which is now in its fourth printing. Her research relied on reports by the famous ethnographer and linguist J.P. Harrington, who interviewed native people about their cultures during the first half of the 20th century.
Harrington recorded the cultural knowledge of many local Chumash people at that time, notably Mary Yee, the last person to be raised speaking any Chumash language as a first language.
This knowledge has also been incorporated into the Museum’s exhibits, in the form of the Sukinanik’oy Garden, where interpretive signs teach visitors about the native names, uses for, and beliefs about a selection of plants of significance to the Chumash. The garden’s name means “bringing back to life” in Barbareño Chumash. The name was given by Mary Yee’s descendants, who have worked with Timbrook to encourage the revival of Chumash culture.
James Yee — the grandson of Mary Yee — gave a prayer and blessing in Barbareño Chumash at Timbrook’s retirement party at the Museum on Saturday, March 23, expressing gratitude to the Creator “for blessing Jan with 45 years of service here at the Museum, years spent tirelessly for the happiness of people.”
The Museum reports that at the retirement party, Timbrook was surrounded by friends, collaborators, and colleagues, many of whom were from local Chumash communities. The party began in the Sukinanik’oy Garden and concluded in Santa Barbara Gallery, where Timbrook was presented with a beautiful redbud winnowing basket handwoven by Mono basketweaver Julie Tex.