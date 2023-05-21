On Saturday, May 13, postal service workers participated in ensuring customers were able to donate non-perishable food items by leaving them next to mailboxes before mail was delivered.
The mailbox donation drive coincides with the increased need for supportive services and food assistance from foodbanks during the summer months. This year, with the expiration of CalFresh Emergency Allotments, inflated grocery prices and lost wages, the need is expected to be even greater.
“There is no easier way to donate,” said Lisa Skvarla, the foodbank’s Chief People Officer. “Just leave the food in a sturdy bag by the mailbox. We’ll have volunteers at each post office ready to help unload the bags from our trusty postal carriers and get them on trucks to the warehouses.”
The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive accepted all shelf-stable, non-glass food items, however the most needed foods for the drive were nut butters, canned proteins such as tuna, chicken and salmon.
Donations of whole grain cereals, pasta, canned pasta sauce, dried beans, canned vegetables, soups and stews, oatmeal, bouillon, olive oil and rice were also encouraged.
The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is held in 10,000 cities and towns in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Guam.
Headline note: According to the Smithsonian National Postal Museum, the common mail truck is a Grumman Corporation 'Long Life Vehicle'. The LLV was designated as the United States Postal Service's main service vehicle in 1986, weighing in at roughly 3,000 pounds and having the ability to carry 1,000 pounds of mail.