A recent food drive for the Santa Barbara County Foodbank, supported by the work of local members of the National Association of Letter Carriers and the donations of county residents, has netted more than 85,000 pounds of food.

On Saturday, May 13, postal service workers participated in ensuring customers were able to donate non-perishable food items by leaving them next to mailboxes before mail was delivered. 

The NALC has conducted the annual nationwide Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on the second Saturday in May for more than 30 years. 

