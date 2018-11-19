The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County has launched a fundraising campaign to replace a refrigerated truck that was totaled in an accident Oct. 15, and is asking for the community's help.
The estimated cost for replacing the refrigerated food transport truck and an electric pallet jack and food that was on board is $145,000.
“Losing a truck as useful as ‘Old Reliable’ at this time poses a real impediment to meeting the needs of those facing hunger in our community through our programs and our 300 nonprofit partners,” said Foodbank Director of Operations Paul Wilkins. “Logistics have been impaired since the accident.”
In order to continue normal operations, the Foodbank had to lease a truck for three months until a replacement arrives, and Aera Energy, LLC, one of California’s largest oil and gas producers, has offered to foot the bill.
Aera Enery will fund a full-service lease payment for a rental from November through January while a new truck is procured, said Judith Smith-Meyer, marketing communications manager at Foodbank of Santa Barbara County.
Team members from Aera Energy presented the Foodbank with a check for $8,658 to cover rental truck costs Thursday morning at the Foodbank's Santa Maria warehouse.
The accident
A Foodbank staff member from the Santa Maria warehouse, making food deliveries and pickups Oct. 15 in the Lompoc area, was southbound on Highway 1 near Vandenberg Air Force Base when a slower vehicle moved into his direct path without signaling, Smith-Meyer said.
The driver changed lanes to avoid a collision, but the truck tipped over onto the driver’s side, spun around, crossed the lane divider and came to a stop on the northbound side of the highway, blocking traffic for several hours.
“We are so grateful that our valued team member was not seriously injured and that no other vehicles were involved,” Smith-Meyer said. “He was able to walk away from the truck and help first responders document the accident.”
But the refrigerated box truck, which Foodbank staffers affectionately called “Old Reliable,” was totaled and, because of its age, was only insured to $23,000, she said.
A new one, which meets current emission and energy standards, will cost $120,000, Smith-Meyer said, and with the food and pallet jack added, the total comes to $145,000.
So Foodbank officials are asking for financial help from the public.
Although Old Reliable was not the Foodbank's only food delivery truck, it was critical to accomplishing the mission of picking up food on grocery rescue, Backyard Bounty and from grower-donors, Smith-Meyer said.
It was also responsible for delivering food throughout North County to the children’s nutrition ed programs, Brown Bag program for low-income seniors and to many of Foodbank's 300 nonprofit partners that provide food to the needy.
"The truck that was totaled operated three or more daily routes throughout North County and had the capacity to carry over 8,500 pounds of food for each route," she added.
An anonymous donor pledged a $50,000 matching gift that requires the Foodbank to raise $50,000 in individual donations, said Smith-Meyer.
Several donors have already come forward, pledging a total of $4,000 toward replacements costs, she said.
The Foodbank plans to purchase a 2018 Hino 268A refrigerated box truck outfitted with a lift gate that will allow pickups from smaller growers and enable distributions to smaller agencies that lack a loading dock.
Refrigeration reduces food waste by slowing spoilage and keeping fresh produce safe and delicious longer, said Erik Talkin, Foodbank chief executive officer.
The new truck will be emission technology compliant with a Title 13 Truck and Bus Rule, and will advance the Foodbank’s commitment to a healthy food ecosystem in Santa Barbara County.
“We are so grateful for the support that has already come from our friends at Aera Energy, individuals and our generous anonymous donor with the matching gift,” Talkin said.
”In the thick of the holiday season, we see hunger increase as local food production and tourism slow down and many working people in our county face reduced work hours and wages.”
In Santa Barbara County, one in four individuals receive food support from the Foodbank, either directly or through its network of 300 nonprofit partners.
Thirty-eight percent of the 173,000 people receiving Foodbank assistance are children.
Last year, the Foodbank distributed 10 million pounds of food — half of which was fresh produce — to families in need.
For more information, visit www.foodbanksbc.org.