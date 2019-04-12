For the entire week of April 8, United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County (UBGC) celebrates National Boys & Girls Club Week. This special celebration offers the general public the opportunity to experience the life-changing programs that UBGC offers to children and teens in their community.
Each day focuses on youth advocacy priorities with special events that correspond with the area, highlighting safer childhoods, equity and inclusion, education and career readiness, and health and wellness.
According to UBGC CEO, Michael Baker, the Boys & Girls Club Week is a great opportunity for anyone to come to their local club and not only see, but also participate in the incredible opportunities our Clubs offer to our members on a daily basis.
To learn more about what each club is doing, contact:
- Carpinteria Club: Director Don Hall, 805-684-1568
- Buellton/Solvang Club: Director Amanda Hauptmann, 805-686-4707
- Goleta Club: Director Dana Kasmedo, 805-967-1612
- Lompoc Club: Director De’Vika Stalling, 805-736-4978
- Westside Santa Barbara Club: Director Jess Gonzales, 805-966-2811
United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County (UBGC) is a non-profit youth development agency and serves children grades K-12, from 10 locations across Santa Barbara County. UBGC is a member of the national organization, Boys & Girls Clubs of America. To schedule a tour of any of our clubs, contact CEO, Michael Baker at 805-681-1315.