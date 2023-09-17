On June 19, also known as Juneteenth, we celebrate the end of slavery in the U.S., the freedom of Black Americans and the countless contributions they’ve made to American culture.
This video was created by our team in collaboration with the author, Sojourner Kincaid Rolle, who both wrote the poem and provided the voice-over read for our video. Our goal is to honor this important date, and to ensure we all continue to remember the history of our country and the struggles faced by many to be where we are today.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SUBSCRIBE to our channel to see more videos covering an array of genres, special effects and other technologies to inspire your next digital campaign: https://www.youtube.com/DallasHDFilms
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Follow us on all things social for expert marketing insight, peeks at our one-of-a-kind company culture, cool behind-the-scenes angles and more.
FACEBOOK https://www.facebook.com/DallasHDFilms/
LINKEDIN https://www.linkedin.com/company/dall...
TWITTER https://twitter.com/dhd_films
INSTAGRAM https://www.instagram.com/dhdfilms/
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
We’d love to help push your brand’s story forward, too. Let’s chat:
https://www.dhdfilms.com/contact-us
ABOUT US: DHD Films is a family-owned, award-winning production company based in Dallas that produces results-driven communications for clients across the nation.
DHD Films has won numerous awards for its creative films and marketing campaigns including the Telly Awards, Davey Awards and AVA Digital Awards. Known as a production studio of choice for many global brands, DHD Films has worked with H&M, Cognizant, EY, Wix as well as innovative regional brands including Park Place Dealerships and D Magazine.
DHD Films employs a growing team of filmmakers, producers, scriptwriters and creative marketers who are committed to exceeding client expectations.