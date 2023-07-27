Whether you are looking to add to a collection, or thin one out a bit, the Santa Barbara Antique Decorative Arts and Vintage Show and Sale this weekend is certainly the place to explore.
The three-day event at the Earl Warren Showgrounds brings together the finest antique and vintage dealers in Santa Barbara, and is generally held two to three times each year.
See a full list of vendors and participating dealers online at www.sbantiqueshow.com, or see previews of some of the items available by following the antique show on Facebook, www.facebook.com/SBAntiqueShow