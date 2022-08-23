Camp Wheez 2022 Group

Camp Wheez 2022 campers, counselors and volunteers gather during the 45th annual event held the first week of August.

 Contributed

Nineteen local children with asthma gathered at First Presbyterian Church in Santa Barbara from Aug. 1-5 for Sansum Clinic's 45th annual Camp Wheez

The weeklong event allows participants to experience the fun of a summer camp in a safe environment while learning to confidently manage their asthma and lead healthy, active lives. 

The camp operates with assistance from volunteer physicians, allergists, respiratory therapists and nurses, and this year welcomed Cottage Children’s Medical Center pediatric residents for the first time, according to a camp spokeswoman. 

